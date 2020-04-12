Local Mediterranean restaurant opens third new site since March

LANCASTER, N.Y. — With restaurants closing left and right during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s worth cheering when a new one opens.
In mid-November, Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill made a restaurant in Lancaster its third launch since the start of the pandemic, bringing its total to nine sites in the Buffalo area and two in Rochester. All are family-owned and run by Joseph Khoury and his brother, Jahad "G" Khoury.
“We’re very thankful we’re able to give back jobs to a lot of people who have been losing employment,” says Brandon Guzda, operations director. “The more sites we add, the more employment we can bring to our team and our company. We look at everyone who's part of our team as a Rachel’s family member.”