Local Mediterranean restaurant opens third new site since March

“We’re very thankful we’re able to give back jobs to a lot of people who have been losing employment,” says Brandon Guzda, operations director.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — With restaurants closing left and right during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s worth cheering when a new one opens.

In mid-November, Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill made a restaurant in Lancaster its third launch since the start of the pandemic, bringing its total to nine sites in the Buffalo area and two in Rochester. All are family-owned and run by Joseph Khoury and his brother, Jahad "G" Khoury.