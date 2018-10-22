CHEEKTOWAGA, NY - A local Vietnam veteran needs the help of Western New York, after his home was destroyed by a fire earlier this month. Family and friends are now helping him out, but the family could use a little more help.

That fire happened in the 600 block of Cayuga Creek Road in Cheektowaga several weeks ago.

Taton and his dog were able to get out, but everything inside was lost. Taton's family tells 2 On Your Side that Ed is disabled and lost everything in the fire from his days in the service, like medals and badges to identification cards, furniture and clothing.

The owner of the home says the cause of the fire has not been determined, but arson has been ruled out by investigators.

Since the fire, Taton has been staying with family and there are several efforts underway to help him out. 2 On Your Side spoke to one man, a complete stranger who setup a Facebook fundraiser.

"I was on the fire scene and what happened was we were the supply truck we were supplying water to the other trucks and I see this bumper sticker had Marine Corps Vietnam veteran on it and being a marine myself that's why I got involved and did the fundraiser," said Bob Seltz, a Bellevue firefighter.

It is hoped that eventually Taton will move into his own place. There's also a Go Fund me page that's helping with that as well. On November 25, at the Depew Lancaster Moose Lodge on Broadway there's a benefit for Taton. It runs from 12pm to 5pm. There will be a spaghetti dinner, a silent auction and other events.

