Local man sentenced to 8 years for child pornography

Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. sentenced 30-year-old Darien Center man to 96 months in prison Thursday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local man was sentenced to eight years behind bars on Thursday after a he was convicted of receiving child pornography, according to the US Attorney's office.

Alexander Seegar, 30,  was convicted of posing as a teenager in order to sext with 10-12-year-old students at a Niagara County school. Seegar communicated with the girls through Instagram and asked for sexually explicit photographs. Investigators said Seegar also communicated with minors between the ages of 10 and 15.  After an FBI investigation he was found to possess multiple pictures of child pornography. 

