Local leaders react to Pres. Biden's State of the Union address

Leaders in New York respond to Pres. Joe Biden's State of the State address on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaders in New York responded to Pres. Joe Biden's State of the State address on Tuesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochuld released this statement:

"The State of the Union is strong, thanks to the leadership of President Biden and the hard work of New Yorkers in Congress like Leader Schumer and Leader Jeffries.

"In his address to the nation, President Biden highlighted significant achievements that are making a difference in the lives of all Americans - including New Yorkers: the Inflation Reduction Act is creating green jobs while fighting the climate crisis, the CHIPS and Science Act is attracting growing, innovative companies like Micron, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping once-in-a-generation projects like Gateway to move forward.

"There is more work to do in order to make New York and the nation more affordable, more livable and safer. I commend President Biden for highlighting efforts to combat the gun violence crisis, and I look forward to working together with our federal partners to keep New Yorkers safe. President Biden's focus on the affordability of child care and housing is crucial, as these are significant costs driving affordability issues. The President's Unity Agenda - including the Cancer Moonshot, and access for mental health care and actions to combat the opioid epidemic - is a bold platform in lockstep with our priorities in New York.

"President Biden is right: America's best days are ahead of us. With hard work, collaboration and smart investments, we can make the New York dream a reality for all."

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) issued the following statement in response:

“President Biden said he would build an economy for working families in America. Over the last 25 months, the President, working with bipartisan members of Congress, has delivered. The largest infrastructure law in U.S. history, the American Rescue Plan, the Chips and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act – done. All contributing to the fastest manufacturing rebound in 40 years and the lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years while reducing the deficit by $1.7 trillion. In tonight’s State of the Union Address, the President spoke about plans to build on this progress.

“As individuals we have nothing without our health. The State of the Union recognizes this with a major emphasis on health and mental health. Under this President, cancer is no longer an accepted fate for Americans but an adversary worthy of defeat driven through reauthorization of the National Cancer Act. This puts regions like ours, home to nationally recognized Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, on the frontlines of this fight. This community is no stranger to struggles, and it takes a toll on mental health, especially among our youth, veterans, and emergency workers. The President’s advocacy for mental health parity; implementation of medication assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, which I supported through my own legislation; and plans to expand on the success of veteran treatment courts, the first of which started in Buffalo, builds a better support system for struggling families.

“Our schools, supermarkets, and neighborhoods need to be places where people feel safe. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act took significant step in the right direction. President Biden’s ideas to build on that progress by supporting successful community violence intervention programs, like the Peacemakers organization we have here in Buffalo and Niagara Falls; to hire, support and adequately train police; and to pass an assault weapons ban, all have bipartisan support and should be implemented to improve public safety.

“From the hospitals to the factories and the classrooms to the construction sites, it is the American worker that keeps this country moving forward. America thrives when working families thrive. I support the President’s proposal to expand the Child Tax Credit, which during the pandemic benefited 91% of families in my district and 400,000 children across Western New York. Advancing efforts related to affordable childcare, making the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share, cutting prescription drug costs, and safeguarding hard-earned Social Security are important to American families and must be prioritized by Congress.

“Most of America’s challenges are not partisan. The people of Western New York and across America simply want the opportunity to make a good living and raise their families in a safe and healthy environment. Progress has been made but our job’s not done.”

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) tonight issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address.

“Tonight, President Biden once again tried to take a victory lap despite the endless crises caused by his administration,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “From the economy to national security, the President has continued to fail this country. The list is endless, but to start, inflation has risen over 13%, 4.5 million illegal aliens have flooded across our Southern Border, and homicides are up 13% since Joe Biden took office.

“Despite Biden’s disastrous presidency, our Republican House Majority is committed to delivering real results for the American people. In the first month that Republicans have been in the Majority, we have fully reopened the Capitol to the American People, voted to defund Biden’s 87,000 new IRS Agents, established a bipartisan Select Committee to hold the Chinese Communist Party Accountable, stood up for the right to life and voted to end unconstitutional and overreaching vaccine mandates.

“Republicans will continue fighting to preserve our self-governing Constitutional Republic and defend our individual rights. We will keep our communities safe, make life more affordable, and make the government more transparent. And we will always hold Joe Biden and the federal bureaucracy accountable to the American people.”

Congressman Nick Langworthy represents the 23rd Congressional District of New York released this statement:

“President Biden had the opportunity to speak truthfully to the American people tonight and chart a new course for our nation, but all we heard was the same hollow rhetoric of the last two years. Our nation is hurting--people are struggling to make ends meet under crushing food and energy costs, lawlessness is gripping our cities, and communities are being destroyed by the scourge of fentanyl pouring through our open borders.

Our weak and feckless foreign policy has had devastating impacts on the world stage. Just days ago, China broke international law by violating our air space and the President didn’t even devote a single sentence to this act of aggression in his 72-minute speech.