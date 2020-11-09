Local leaders host food giveaway for families in need

On Saturday local leaders will be giving out food for families in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some local legislators and other leaders will be gathering on Hastings Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday morning to pass out free food to about 200 people.

University District Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt and County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin have partnered with local food banks and co-ops to hold the food distribution event.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12 they will be passing out food to about 200 residents who are in need. Each family will receive a box with fresh produce, dairy and other materials provided by sponsors of the event.