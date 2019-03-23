BUFFALO, N.Y. — Assemblyman Sean Ryan and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a proposal Saturday, for New York State to include the ban of plastic bags in the 2019-2020 budget.

“This ban will help us to protect our environment and encourage consumers to bring reusable bags with them, which will drastically reduce the amount of litter in our environment," said Assemblyman Ryan.

This proposal by Ryan and Poloncarz will call for a five-cent fee to be charged for the use of paper bags.

"Banning carryout plastic bags from retail stores and earmarking a five-cent fee on the use of each paper bag for the environmental protection fund is an excellent strategy," said Poloncarz.

If approved, the ban would cut down more than 20 billion plastic bags used every year by New Yorkers.