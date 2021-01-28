Lawmakers react to the Attorney General's nursing home report

State Sen. Rob Ortt calls on Dr. Howard Zucker to resign from his position as New York State's Health Commissioner.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The NYS Attorney General's nursing home report just came out Thursday, and we are getting reaction from our lawmakers.

State Senator Rob Ortt, who is also the Senate Minority Leader, issued a statement calling for the New York State Health Commissioner to resign.

Ortt said in-part, "For months, Governor Cuomo and his administration have refused to be transparent or take any responsibility for actions they have taken during this public health crisis -- including the deadly March 25, 2020 order to send COVID-positive patients into nursing homes. By underreporting COVID deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50 percent, the Department of Health has betrayed the public trust. To repair that broken trust, I am calling on Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to resign."

Attorney General: NYS DOH may have underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes In a report published Thursday, the AG used individual WNY nursing homes as examples of statewide problems with PPE and staffing. NEW YORK - New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a report Thursday on the state's nursing home response to COVID-19.

On a call with reporters Thursday afternoon, the Senator Minority Leader had strong words about the Attorney Genera's report.

"There's no other way to put this. It is a lie. It is a lie to the people of New York State that this report has uncovered by the Attorney General," said Ortt.

State Senator Ortt said again on the call that he wants the New York State Health Commissioner, Howard Zucker, to resign.

"This is a gross dereliction of duty in the middle of the worst public health crisis that this state probably has ever seen certainly in our lifetimes, and we have a executive agency reporting directly to the Governor misleading the people of New York in a variety of ways, and again, I think this could just be the tip of the iceberg," said Ortt.

Meanwhile, Congressman Tom Reed, also a Republican, renewed his calls for a federal investigation, saying one "... is desperately needed. Given the state's refusal to be transparent, we must also hold additional congressional hearings to fully understand the scope of the state's incompetence, as well as the state's efforts to obfuscate the truth. Governor Cuomo's lies cannot go on. To the New Yorkers who lost a loved one due to these failed policies, know that this is one step closer towards justice."

Assembly Health Committee Chair Richard N. Gottfried, a Democrat, said in-part, "We need legislative action, including bills I have introduced and supported, and others we are drafting: mandated safe staffing, data reporting, mandated spending levels for patient care, and to deal with for-profit nursing homes. The budget cuts proposed by Governor Cuomo will make this situation even worse."

Other lawmakers also issued statements on Thursday:

"The report issued by the Attorney General sheds a disturbing light on the true number of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. It illustrates the lack of transparency by the governor's office and the administration's failure to adequately protect our most vulnerable residents.

The policies and procedures put in place at nursing homes...from the deadly March 25, 2020 order to send COVID-positive patients into these facilities, to the harsh restrictions on family visitation...have caused great hardship and suffering. It is time to end the governor's unilateral control of the state's pandemic response and return to our system of checks and balances in state government."

State Senator Patrick M. Gallivan (R-C-I, Elma)

“It should not take an investigation by the Attorney General to receive accurate information regarding nursing home fatalities during the pandemic. We need answers immediately from the Department of Health. I am calling on Dr. Zucker to appear before the Senate Health Committee and provide full and complete answers. It is what the public deserves. Today’s report from the Attorney General is a damning account of how nursing homes are operated and regulated in New York State. There was an active effort to shield the fact that nursing home residents were not safe during the pandemic – and in many instances, they were not even safe before the pandemic. The for-profit nursing home industry has complained for years that they do not need more regulations. It is clear now that the Department of Health regulators have become too cozy with for-profit nursing home operators, and it is putting the lives of workers and residents at risk. We need immediate action now to reform our nursing home industry. For years I have been calling for safe staffing legislation to project our nursing home workers and residents. We must hold for-profit nursing homes accountable.”