Local lawmakers announce $10M investment to revolutionize WNY waterfront

According to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, the money will reconnect Western New York's neighborhoods to Lake Erie and bring more jobs to the area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local lawmakers announced Monday that they have secured over $10 million to revolutionize Western New York's waterfront.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer was in Buffalo on Monday for the announcement, along with U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and others.

According to Schumer, the money will reconnect Western New York's neighborhoods to Lake Erie and bring more jobs to the area. The money will also bring the area's public transit into the modern era.

"It'll supercharge not just our economy, but our electric bus infrastructure, bike paths, green spaces - it's going to boost Buffalo like never before," Schumer said.

Schumer says there will be four parts to this "Buffalo Transportation Transformation." The first involves the Riverline project. The project is being awarded $900,000 for the WNY Land Conservancy and the NFTA to transform an unused 1.5 mile, 40 acre rail line to reconnect Buffalo's downtown and waterfront.

The second part involves the Riverwalk project to boost Buffalo's biking, add more green space to the city, and to add more walkability.

The third part involves constructing the DL&W Terminal Skybridge, which would connect the railroad terminal with the KeyBank Center. According to Schumer, those who ride the train will be able to go directly from the train to the KeyBank Center without having to brave the elements.