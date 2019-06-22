BUFFALO, N.Y. — When veterans return home, having a safe place to go can make all the difference.

In Western New York, there are dozens of VFW and American Legion Posts.

The state is now working to make sure some of those organizations have the tools they need to keep their facilities as up to date as possible.

Local state lawmakers joined forces to support Erie County veterans organizations. A bill they sponsored has passed in the New York Senate and Assembly.

Democratic Assemblyman Pat Burke and Republican Senator Patrick Gallivan co-sponsored a bill that would authorize Erie County to waive certain fees associated with capital improvements to posts and facilities owned by veterans organizations.

The bill is now just waiting for a signature from the governor.

Organizers with the American Legion Post in Lackawanna haven't found out yet if they would qualify, but the manager says their facility and several others are in need of structural improvements, many of which they just can't afford.

They tell 2 On Your Side that this legislation is a big step in the right direction.

"We want to honor the ones who fought for us to make us who were are today, but yet we can't do it all. We need people's help, we really do," said Debra Clarke, the American Legion Post manager.

Ideally, the bill would apply to any post or hall owned by a not-for-profit congressionally chartered veterans organization.

