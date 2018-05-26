BUFFALO, NY - Pedestrian safety has become somewhat of a hot topic recently.

In fact, when the Western New York Land Conservancy spoke with residents and businesses about developing the abandoned DL&W rail corridor into a park and nature trail, safety for pedestrians at nearby intersections kept coming up - specifically on Hamburg Street at South Park Avenue, and also O'Connell Street.

And that's why the Land Conservancy teamed up with GObike Buffalo and the First Ward Community Center to make those intersections safer for pedestrians and bikers alike.

"I've seen several accidents, including one that drove through our fence at Undergrounds, and so many other close calls at these intersections," said Sara Heidinger, President of the First Ward Community Center. "Making sure that pedestrians are safe going to and from the trail is a big concern."

With the help of volunteers, temporary street features have now been installed, including painted bump outs and shamrocks on the pavement, which encourage drivers to slow down at the intersections.

For more information on the DL&W project, you can visit the WNY Land Conservancy's website.

