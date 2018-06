BUFFALO, NY - A local couple known for flipping houses is making their HGTV debut this Sunday.

You may have seen Buffalo natives Chris and Lorissa Naugle's business FlipOut Academy in the Eastern Halls Mall, offering real-estate education and house-flipping expertise.

Now, that expertise will be showcased in "Risky Builders."

HGTV shared this preview of the show on Facebook:

The show premieres Sunday June 24 at 2 p.m.

© 2018 WGRZ