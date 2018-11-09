LOCKPORT, NY - A homeless shelter in Lockport is pleading with the community for more volunteers and more financial help.

We saw a report that the shelter needed to "turn away" a lot of people in need, because they didn't have the space. So, we went to see what the problem was and how people could help.

At Lockport CARES, the emergency homeless shelter on Genesee Street, there are two homes that serve those in need of help. One which opened in 2009 and where homeless people stayed up until this summer, when services transferred over to a remodeled home next door.

As the shelter's vice president explains, the old shelter started falling apart.

"It just got a little bit worn out - particularly the plumbing, the bathrooms, the showers," said Toby Mansfield, the vice president and public relations director of Lockport CARES.

The old shelter is undergoing renovation and is still being used for programs and to prep meals. It had a capacity of 11 beds. And, when the move was made next door to a shelter with less capacity -- 9 beds to be exact -- more people started being turned away. The shelter says a record 57 people were turned away in July -- compared to 35 people at the same time last year. The shelter says moving next door was its best option.

"If we had gotten a building some place else in the city then we'd be separating our resources and it would've been much harder for us to manage," Mansfield said.

The shelter's focus is now on remodeling the old shelter and getting more volunteers so that people can stay here once again.

"We do need more donations, it costs us $11,000 a month to run one shelter so it's going to cost us twice that to run the two shelters, but the big thing is, we need 30 more volunteers," Mansfield explains. "We're really thinking that if we can get that other shelter up and get it manned that we'd be able to really start making a difference with the homeless population in Lockport."

Along with those much needed volunteers, the shelter says it needs about $40,000 to put into the old shelter to get it up to code.

Anyone interested in helping can call (716) 438-2273 and ask for Toby Mansfield.

© 2018 WGRZ