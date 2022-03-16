Local groups kick-off campaign to overhaul NYS sentencing laws

The campaign is called 'Communities Not Cages' and the group is demanding lawmakers eliminate mandatory minimum sentences and extreme sentencing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local groups kicked off a campaign Tuesday to overhaul New York's sentencing laws.

The campaign is called 'Communities Not Cages' and the group is demanding lawmakers eliminate mandatory minimum sentences and extreme sentencing.

In addition, the movement is calling for a transformation to bring loved ones home.

The first campaign meeting kicked off as several groups gathered at the Martha Mitchell Community Center to discuss building the movement.

" 98% of convictions come through plea deals so a lot of times people might even be scared of the potential of facing mandatory minimums or even a life behind bars that they take a plea deal instead of going to trial," Tanvier Peart, with Communities Not Cages said.

Partnership for the Public Good, Voice Buffalo, Street Certified, and Free the People Western New York are all part of the campaign.

There will be town hall events all across the state until April 26, when they are hosting an advocacy day.

To learn more click here.