Local group to unveil new protected bike lane in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — GoBike Buffalo and the city of Lackawanna plan to unveil a new protected bike lane that's expected to be the first of its kind in the Western New York region.

On Tuesday the two parties will show off a 1.4 mile protected bike lane on Ridge Road in Lackawanna. The temporary lane will stretch from Fuhrmann Boulevard to South Park Avenue.

The bike lane aims to provide connectivity between the outer harbor, Erie County Industrial Heritage Trail, South Park Avenue and the city of Buffalo and more.