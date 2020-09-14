Local golf tournament to benefit WNY veterans & military members

Tee it Up for the Troops will be hosting the charity golf tournament Monday at Wanakah Country Club.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday a charity golf tournament will be held to raise money for Western New York's veterans and active service members who are battling long-term mental health issues or injuries.

Tee It Up for the Troops will be hosted at Wanakah Country Club to start the week. The tournament is a traditional 18-hole event with additional competitions like the longest drive and closest to the pin. The tournament also has a "Sponsor a Warrior" option. Companies who cant participate in the event can pay $350 to cover the entry fee for an active duty military member or a veteran.

The event will also be holding a virtual auction where people can bid on vacations, sports memorabilia and the ability to send WNY vets on unique experiences.

"There is no question that running a fundraising event at this moment in time is challenging," Said co-chairperson of the event Sarah Waring. "However, such challenges are nothing in comparison to what our veterans and active military have faced during their service to our nation, and in their needs for follow-up care in battling long-term injuries, mental health issues, suicide, and substance abuse and addiction. That is why our committee is working to put together a socially distanced and safe golf tournament that will still raise awareness and funds in support of our Western New York veterans, active military and their families."