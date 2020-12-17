Local Girl Scout earns badge by helping shelter cats

Kara wanted to help the cats who are still in the shelter feel comfortable until they find their forever homes.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — A local Girl Scout recently earned her Community Project Silver award by helping out Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group.

Kara Schwarzott is a freshman at West Seneca West High School and loves cats.

Kara gathered donations for Ten Lives Club because she wanted to help cats feel comfortable at the shelter until they find their forever homes.

Ten Lives Club welcomes anyone who needs to do service projects for Boy Scout or Girl Scout badges or awards.