Local gas prices see steep rise as a result of Hurricane Laura

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hurricane Laura, which ripped through the gulf coast last week is having an impact locally at the gas pump, according to AAA of NY.
Around WNY, and the entire state, gas prices have seen a rapid increase as a result of the hurricane.
Buffalo has seen the largest increase. The Queen City has seen a nine cent increase since last week, pushing the average cost per gallon up to $2.26.
Other prices locally and throughout the state are listed below.
- Batavia - $2.24 (up two cents since last week)
- Ithaca - $2.23 (up five cents since last week)
- Rochester - $2.28 (up seven cents since last week)
- Rome - $2.33 (up three cents since last week)
- Syracuse - $2.24 (up seven cents since last week)
- Watertown - $2.34 (up six cents since last week)