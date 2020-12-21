Local garden center giving away free Christmas trees to frontline workers

Adams Nursery & Garden Center is giving away Christmas trees while supplies last, or until Tuesday.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A local business is giving back to those who have been dedicated to helping others during the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend, Adams Nursery & Garden Center provided free Christmas trees to Western New York nurses, doctors, EMTs, and paramedics as a "thank you" for all the work they've done.

One couple thought maybe it wasn't real, but it was a generous act indeed and so many are thankful.

"We were just gonna have a regular fake tree that we've always had at home," said Shawna Youngman.

Chris Youngman added, "But to have something so real and festive it's really brought us together. This really is a little Christmas miracle."

The garden center will continue to give away Christmas trees while supplies last, or until Tuesday. To pick up a tree frontline workers must show their medical ID.

"People aren't as well off as they should be with everything being closed and everything. So why not open it up to the first responders who are on the frontline doing their — putting their life at risk in light of everything," said Dave Iuderman from Adam's Nursery & Garden Center.