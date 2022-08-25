Local fisherman to compete in Dunkirk's National Walleye Championships

The event will bring over a quarter of a million dollars to the city of Dunkirk.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Craig Sleeman may appear all alone on the water this week, but he really isn't.

“It takes more than just one person going out there hooking the big one to make this work,” he said.

For him, that person is his twin brother, Ethan.

"Not too many days goes by when we don't at least touch base,” Ethan said.

He’ll be on this Western New Yorker's mind as he competes in the National Walleye Tour Championships in Dunkirk this week — the sport's Super Bowl

Having that twinship and having that mental telepathy, it's almost like I kind of know what he's thinking, and he knows what I'm thinking,” Sleeman said.

“I think it's gonna be real tough this next week,” his brother added. “I'll be working and just pacing somewhere, just hoping that things are going well. "

Having competed at such a high level, fishing has taken Sleeman all around the country.

"I traveled 3,200 miles round trip to weigh in, and then I made the top 25 and the All-American top 25, and the National Team Championships. So, I wasn't able to share that,” he said.

But for the first time this week as he attempts to reel in the big one on Lake Erie, he'll be home in the small Dunkirk community that has never seen an event of this magnitude.

“Why it's huge and what really excites me is the economic impact that this event will bring to the City of Dunkirk and the surrounding area. So it's estimated somewhere around $300,000 of direct economic impact,” said Vince DeJoy, Dunkirk’s director of planning and development.

“This is a beautiful area that really doesn't get a lot of national recognition,” Sleeman added. “I think this is a jumpstart to that. And I think there's a lot of potential here for sure. "

He also has the potential for home field advantage.

“Just waking up in a familiar bed and having a Tim Hortons cup of coffee… just knowing where the launches are, knowing we've got friends and family that are coming stay with us, it just feels comfortable here,” Sleeman said.

It’s a comfortable feeling that, even in such an individual sport, wouldn't be possible without the Dunkirk community that got him here.

“Win, lose or draw, like I said, if we bring them great, if we don't, they're still going to be there to congratulate us for this opportunity,” he said. “It is going to be a real special moment.”