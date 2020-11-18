Genesee County responders hosting toy, food drive for families in need

BATAVIA, N.Y. — On Saturday, police officers from many local jurisdictions will be banding together to put a smile on the faces of many Genesee County families.
These groups are hosting a "stuff the cruiser" toy drive. They are asking the public for unwrapped toys, new clothing and non-perishable foods to stuff in a police vehicle. All donations will support families within Genesee County.
The event starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. in the Target Plaza in Batavia.
The groups taking part are the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Batavia Police Department, LeRoy Police Department, NY State Police, Corfu Police, Genesee County Probation and the Rotary Club.