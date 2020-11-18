Genesee County responders hosting toy, food drive for families in need

The event is happening Saturday at the Target Plaza in Batavia.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — On Saturday, police officers from many local jurisdictions will be banding together to put a smile on the faces of many Genesee County families.

These groups are hosting a "stuff the cruiser" toy drive. They are asking the public for unwrapped toys, new clothing and non-perishable foods to stuff in a police vehicle. All donations will support families within Genesee County.

The event starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. in the Target Plaza in Batavia.