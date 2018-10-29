BUFFALO, N.Y. - Emotions were running high as Western New York faith communities gathered to show support for the Jewish community in Pittsburgh.

The Network of Religious Communities gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to reflect on the tragedy. The organization works to educate the public about different religions and facilitates open conversation. The service was held before the planned Festival of Faiths event.

"I reacted as a Jewish American, as a mother, a wife, a grandmother" said National Federation Of Just Communities WNY President Lana Benatovizh.

Hundreds of people from all faiths also went to a 'Gathering of Hope and Healing' at Temple Beth Tzedek in Amherst. "I was shocked,"said Cantor Penny Myers "I am still shocked it's absolutely horrifying and then to find out one of my colleagues and friends is the spiritual leader of Tree of Life."

Marlene Schillinger is the President of Jewish Family Service. The organization is an affiliate of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. Police believe the shooter was against HIAS and believe it could have motivated the crime.

Schillinger says she is concerned for the refugees she works with. "What are they thinking right now really, and tomorrow I am going to work and I'm starting at eight and I'm trying to bring everybody together so that we can talk about their health, their safety, their well being."

Some say they even had conversations with children at Hebrew school Sunday morning.

"Instead of teaching them the values of the Torah, the five books in Moses, I spent the time reassuring them that they are safe" said Myers.

