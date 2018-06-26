BUFFALO, NY - A sold-out event at Kleinhans Monday night not only honored late celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain, but it also raised money for suicide prevention.

A local group of chefs hosted the event, and it cost $62, because Monday would have been Bourdain's 62nd birthday.

Organizer Kate Elliott told 2 On Your Side, "The outpouring of gifts - the gifts of talent, the gifts of money, the gifts of time - that has come from this food and beverage community has been so humbling."

All of the proceeds from Monday's event are being donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Buffalo was once featured on Bourdain's show "No Reservations," and the chef he once said the city has a very distinct personality, culture with its own architecture, and its own kinda feel.

