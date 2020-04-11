Local efforts to boost minority vote prove to be successful

Leaders say preliminary numbers show that the black and brown turnout in the 2020 Election far exceeds the turnout in 2016.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know, based on this electoral college, that African Americans and Latinos have the potential to make a huge impact in the 2020 Election - If black and brown voters show up.

For months, organizations and leaders in Western New York have been working hard, doing their due diligence, to mobilize communities of color to not only register to vote, but to cast their vote and make their voices heard.

Organizations like The Buffalo Urban League, The Buffalo Chapter of the National Action Network, OPEN Buffalo and PUSH Buffalo have been working with community leaders like April Baskin, Chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature, to boost minority presence this election cycle.

Baskin's Chairwoman's Challenge was an effort to get new voters registered by the tens. Baskin says, the challenge was a success, but more importantly, so was the message.

"Early voting has eliminated a lot of barriers and a lot of voter suppression that people of color often face which has historically kept them from exercising their civic right on Election Day," Baskin says.

But 2020 is different. The proof is in the numbers.

"Already the City of Buffalo is coming out and they're showing out strong," Baskin says. "The numbers are way off from last year, the engagement is out of this world."

When looking at predominately black communities and local districts like Masten, Ellicot, and University, Baskin says when looking at voter turnout numbers. Early voting alone, numbers are much higher than they were in the 2016 election.

"The turnout is going to be extremely higher because there's a lot at stake, especially when you're considering the ways communities of color have been disproportionately affected by many of the things affecting our country today."