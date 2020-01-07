Local educators hold anti-racism rally in Niagara Square

Organizers want local districts to hire more teachers of color to better reflect the world around us.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another demonstration was held outside Buffalo City Hall Tuesday afternoon focused on anti-racism in the classroom.

Rally organizers are suggesting the elimination of practices that support the so-called school-to-prison pipeline, also creating a culturally responsive school environment and empowering Black and brown students.

"We all share a responsibility not only to demonstrate, but to speak constructively about the problems we're seeing in the world today and that's what we support in the classroom," said English teacher Michael Rio.