Local dog to take part in this year's Puppy Bowl

'Ruffalo Jill', aka Cha Cha, from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue, will vie for the Team Lombarky trophy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's another big game taking place on Super Bowl Sunday and a Western New Yorker will be one of the featured stars.

'Ruffalo Jill', also known as Cha Cha, has made it as a team player in this year's Puppy Bowl and will vie with other pups that day for the Team Lombarky trophy.

Cha Cha is now living with her forever family and sister Care Bear thanks to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue. Buddy's is a non-profit dog rescue established in 2013. The foster-based rescue saves dogs from various high kill rescues and shelters in hopes of finding permanent homes here in WNY.

Puppy Bowl showcases adoptable pups from shelters and rescues all over the country. The cute canines are assigned to either 'Team Ruff' or 'Team Fluff'. This year's edition showcases 118 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states.

Puppy Bowl will air on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on Sunday, February 13.