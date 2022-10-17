Local doctor charged for allegedly sexually abusing patients

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 68-year-old Mark Fisher of Kenmore made sexual contact with two different female patients in August of 2019.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local doctor has been arraigned and charged in court for allegedly sexually abusing two of his patients.

According to the news release, while working as a physician at the ECMC Outpatient Behavioral Health Center in Depew, Fisher subjected a woman patient to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. Fisher is accused of intentionally and forcibly touching the intimate parts of the victim during the incident.

The DA's office said another incident also happened in August where Fisher allegedly intentionally and forcibly touched the intimate parts of a second female patient.