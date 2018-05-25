BUFFALO, NY - A Kenmore man needs your help finding this specialized tricycle - which was stolen Thursday.

Bryan Nielsen of Kenmore is disabled. The tricycle is very important to him, because he uses the trike to get around. He had his leg amputated after a horrible motor vehicle crash in Florida 14 years ago.

Except for his crutches, his primary way of getting around is a battery-powered tricycle, that he made with his uncle with specific modifications such as brake lights and turn signals. The trike was stolen Thursday afternoon.

"Yeah it's a big part of my life definitely," he said.

He says he used a heavy duty lock to secure his trike to this bike rack outside the Aldi store on Elmwood.

"Went in and did my shopping, thought everything was roses until I came out and there was nothing there," he said.

He told his family what happened. And to spread the word about the theft and hopefully get the trike back, Bryan's mom, who lives in Maine, went to Facebook outraged that anyone would do this.

"As his mother being 800 miles away I felt powerless to really do anything," said Joyce Kryszak, Bryan's mom.

Stranded at the Aldi store, Bryan says police gave him a ride home. A spokesperson for Buffalo Police say they are investigating. Bryan has a message for the person who took his trike.

"Just do the right thing, I definitely made mistakes before. I'm sure that maybe whoever took it probably didn't realize the impact it would have," Bryan said.

Now, he'll rely on friends and public transportation to get around.

There is a security camera right over that bike rack. Police have not commented on the quality of that video or whether they have any people of interest. Bryan himself and his family are really hoping word of mouth, leads to that tricycle being returned.

