BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of a bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America national organization, local scout leaders are telling families the local council will not be affected.

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council emailed families Tuesday morning to clarify the local council is legally separate and financially independent from the national organization.

The email came from Darlene Sprague, council president; Joe Lane, council commissioner; and Otto Goedhart, assistant scout executive for the council that covers most of Western New York. You can read more on Buffalo Business First's website.

RELATED: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection amid sex abuse lawsuits

RELATED: WNY Boy Scout leader accused of forcible sexual contact with two minors