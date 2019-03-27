BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's an expansion going on in the Town of Niagara that's going to help save lives.

Empire Emergency Apparatus on Lockport Road builds vehicles for first responders.

And it started work Wednesday on a project that will more than double its workforce and get more of those critically needed machines out to the lifesavers who use them.

The growth there has amazed even the founder.

"Being partners with General Motors and Ford and Dodge, we have people who are calling us from all over the world," Empire Emergency president and CEO Mike McLaughlin said.

"We got a call a couple months ago from the police department and the fire department in Guam for quotes there. So when you look at this small little company and this small little place, and we've become worldwide, it's truly gratifying."

