Local company looking to produce hand sanitizer, soap in Ellicottville

The Cattaraugus County IDA is offering a tax exemption to manufactures of PPE, and one local company hoping to make hand sanitizer and soap was the first to apply.

A local company looking to invest $1 million into a manufacturing project in Ellicottville that would make hand sanitizer products and hand soap is among the first companies in Cattaraugus County to seek pandemic related tax initiatives.

The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has accepted Essential American Products, Inc.'s application for a new tax initiative that allows companies to get up to $99,000 in sales tax exemptions if they make personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Essential American Products, Inc. is seeking the incentives as they have proposed the approximately $1 million manufacturing project in the town of Ellicottville, which would also create about eight to 12 jobs over the next year to year and a half.

The IDA says this was the first company to apply for the sales tax initiative through the county.

According to the New York State Business Entity Database, Essential American Products was established on April 29, 2020 and is registered with a Springville address.