Local company looking to fill full-time positions

Rosina Food Products is looking to fill jobs at its West Seneca and Cheektowaga locations.
People stand in a line that stretched around the block to enter a job fair held at the Jewish Community Center (JCC), on March 21, 2012 in New York City. More than 600 people registered to attend the job fair and meet potential employers.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Rosina Food Products Inc. is looking to fill multiple full-time positions and will be holding open interview sessions this Saturday at its West Seneca location. 

The company says it is looking to fill positions as machine operators, sanitation associates, general production associates, wastewater associates. They are also looking for a production supervisor, sanitation supervisor and a warehouse supervisor.

The company is asking for applicants to have a minimum of three months of related experience in a manufacturing environment. The positions are full-time and offer benefits. 

The open interviews will be taking place Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. in their facility located at 70 Empire Drive in Wet Seneca. For those who are unable to attend, resumes can be sent to employment@rosina.com. 

