Local company hosting virtual job fair to fill over 60 positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local dairy company is holding a virtual job fair on Friday in hopes of filling over 60 positions at its south Buffalo cheese plant.

Lactalis American Group, one of the largest dairy companies in the world, is looking to fill more than 60 jobs at its cheese plant located on South Park Avenue.

The company's job fair will be held virtually from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday. Lactalis said the positions being offered are in production, warehousing, maintenance and supervision.