Local company hosting virtual job fair to fill over 60 positions

Lactalis American Group's virtual job fair is happening Friday in hopes of filling more than 60 open positions.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local dairy company is holding a virtual job fair on Friday in hopes of filling over 60 positions at its south Buffalo cheese plant. 

Lactalis American Group, one of the largest dairy companies in the world, is looking to fill more than 60 jobs at its cheese plant located on South Park Avenue. 

The company's job fair will be held virtually from  10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday. Lactalis said the positions being offered are in production, warehousing, maintenance and supervision.

All new hourly employees who apply before the end of the month and that are hired before the end of October will receive a $500 bonus. To learn more about the company and to register for the event, click here

