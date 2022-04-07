Local community groups march on Independence Day to protest Roe v. Wade

In New York State Democrats are considering 'enshrining' abortion rights in the state constitution.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few hundred people made their mark this Independence Day by protesting the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

Local community groups like Our City Action and Citizen Action and their supporters marched through Buffalo's Elmwood Village Monday morning and ended up in Bidwell Park for a rally.

"Today is our country's independence day but for a lot of us, it doesn't seem like it's an independence day because we are losing our rights so we are here for reproductive rights. we are here on behalf of women. We are here on behalf of non-binary folks and we are here on behalf of trans people. "

State law currently allows abortion up to the 24th week of pregnancy but abortion rights supporters say they want a guarantee that a future legislature will not be able to pass more restrictions.