Local churches create 'human light show' in Kenmore

One of the organizers says they wanted to send a message of love and support to fellow Western New Yorkers.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Two Kenmore churches came together Tuesday night to send a message of hope to the community.

"Lights in Darkness" was hosted by Knox Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Nickel City Church. Members of both congregations dressed up in lights and came together to form a "human light show."

One of the organizers says they wanted to send a message of love and support to fellow Western New Yorkers.

"We wanted to do something to reach out to the community and show that we as churches love people and we wanted to shine Jesus' light on the community. So we said the one thing we can do is stand on the side of the road and hold lights," said Pastor Justin Olivetti.