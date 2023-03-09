Local church holds service in solidarity with Jacksonville after racially motivated shooting

Members of the Delanie Waring AME Church held a service in solidarity with the Jacksonville community, a week after a gunman killed three black people at a store.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A week after a gunman walked into a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Fla., and killed three Black people, a local church held a service in solidarity with the grieving community.

"It touched the hearts of all of us, just a little over a year ago," Simmone Talford said. "We had to endure the same pain and just showing that we are in support all across the country that have had to endure this."

Talford was joined by members of the Legacy 5/14 Scholarship Committee at Delanie Waring AME Church in Buffalo on Sunday morning.

Elected officials — including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Senator Tim Kennedy, Assembly majority leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz — attended the event.

The act of solidarity was meant to further spread a message that community can triumph over hate.

"We did want to make sure that it's known that this is not a black or white issue, this is a united issue, to just say, we're gonna say no to hate," said Brad Pitts, first president of the Legacy 5/14 Scholarship Committee.

The alleged gunman who killed three people in Jacksonville died by suicide after barricading himself in an office. Investigators believe, what's being called a terrorist attack, was racially motivated — similar to the Tops shooting on May 14, 2022.