Local church holding 'election detox' event

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — For everybody feeling a bit anxious about the results, or lack of results, from Tuesday's presidential election, a Niagara County church has an event for you.
On Wednesday evening, Universal Unitarian Church in Niagara Falls is hosting a "post-election detox" event. The event was thought up after a church elder, Betsy Diachun, met several people whose spouse was voting differently than them. Diachun said those people expressed a feeling of frustration over not having anybody to discuss their feelings with.
She said the freedom to accept other people's viewpoints has been an issue of great importance to her.
The event is scheduled to take place at the church, located at 639 Main Street, on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.