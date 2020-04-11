Local church holding 'election detox' event

It's for everybody who feels a sense of anxiety over Tuesday's election.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — For everybody feeling a bit anxious about the results, or lack of results, from Tuesday's presidential election, a Niagara County church has an event for you.

On Wednesday evening, Universal Unitarian Church in Niagara Falls is hosting a "post-election detox" event. The event was thought up after a church elder, Betsy Diachun, met several people whose spouse was voting differently than them. Diachun said those people expressed a feeling of frustration over not having anybody to discuss their feelings with.

She said the freedom to accept other people's viewpoints has been an issue of great importance to her.