BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lawmakers in Albany are discussing a bill that would give financial incentives to businesses that bring fresh produce to underserved neighborhoods, but until that legislation passes a local chef is taking measures into her own hands to help make her community healthier.

Chef Michelle Foster created a prep meal service for corner stores on Buffalo's east side. She began selling the meals when she realized how many people in her community wanted and needed healthy food options.

"It's completely uncalled for that the entire east side of Buffalo only has one grocery store and that's the Tops on Jefferson", she said.

Foster's meals are sold in two corner stores. One of them is Buffalo's Golden Corner on Jefferson Ave. The options include lemon pepper salmon and steamed broccoli. She's also made shrimp scampi and barbeque chicken.

To get her meals to more people, she has partnered with the Healthy Corner Store Initiative started by Rita Hubbard-Robinson. The idea began in 2015 and since then has spread to multiple corner stores. Hubbard-Robinson says there are plans to increase the number of stores available in the coming months.

Hubbard-Robinson may soon get a boost from the state. Senator Tim Kennedy sponsored the "Fresh Act," which would give financial incentives to businesses that bring fresh produce to food deserts. Hubbard-Robinson says she's spoken with Senator Kennedy about the need on Buffalo's East Side. The legislation is a step in the right direction.

"We've been in conversation with him over time about ways we can make accessibility to healthy fruits and vegetables the easy choice in communities," Hubbard-Robinson said.

The bill recently passed in the Senate and has made its way to the State Assembly.

While the discussion goes on in Albany, Chef Michelle Foster says she's going to continue cooking.

"I just want people to eat better, and not just them but I want the next generations to eat better," Foster said.