Local car dealership donates new van to Family Promise of WNY

The shelter is extremely grateful for the gift from West Herr, calling it a Christmas miracle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last month we told you about a local homeless shelter and how their 12-person passenger van was involved in an accident.

The van helps the Family Promise of WNY bring families to apartment searches, grocery shopping and medical appointments, as well as taking kids to school, after school programs and activities on the weekends.

The emergency homeless shelter was hoping the community could help support them in getting a replacement for the upcoming holiday season. But that's not the case anymore because on Tuesday a 2019 Dodge Caravan was donated to the Family Promise of WNY.

The shelter is extremely grateful for the gift from West Herr, calling it a Christmas miracle.

"It really was an answer to our prayers and I'm not kidding when I say it was a Christmas miracle for us. It's really going to help us get back on our feet and do what we do best which is help house families," said Luanne Firestone, executive director of Family Promise of WNY.