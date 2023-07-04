Williamsville business owner speaks out after swastika carved on bathroom door

Sweet Jenny's owners say someone carved a swastika in their bathroom over the weekend.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The owners of Sweet Jenny's ice cream shop in Williamsville are speaking out after they discovered someone carved a swastika inside one of their bathrooms.

The symbol was discovered sometime over the weekend. It was carved into a wooden frame around the bathroom door.

In a Facebook post, owner Howard Cadmus said, "But ever since my wife and I were children we were taught that you have to stand up against hate in any of its forms and you should always strive to promote tolerance and inclusion.

Sweet Jenny's has always been about accepting, helping, caring for, employing and serving everyone in our community.

We decided to post about this incident although it might seem trivial to some, because In the face of hatred, apathy can be interpreted as acceptance by the perpetrators, the public who learns about it, and so on."

The couple received an outpouring of support from the community in the Facebook comments.

One poster offered to come by and fix the door, but the Cadmus said he made the symbol into four squares and plans to put the letters L.O.V.E inside. He said in a response to a comment that he will not remove the carving because it will remind people to be vigilant against hate.

When we first discovered that at some point over the weekend an individual had carved a symbol associated with hatred... Posted by Sweet Jenny's - Buffalo - NY on Monday, July 3, 2023