Local business creates tailgate furniture for a limited time only

Confer Plastics Inc. has created the perfect tailgate furniture for your next Bills game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for the perfect game day furniture to take to a tailgate this football season? A local business has created just that.

Confer Plastics, Inc. has created a table Bills fans might not want to use for jumping through. They announced on Monday the release of their new limited time only tailgate furniture to their Facebook page.

The furniture set includes a double wide patio bar with matching stools that come in red, white, and blue combinations. People can buy them online for $149.95 while supplies last.

They were designed with the idea that someone could easily transport them in a compact way.

The group also recently raffled off of a few of the team spirit tables at an event in Lockport that donated it's proceeds to Kids Escaping Drugs. The table raffles raised $400 towards the cause.

The raffle for our team spirit tables that was held at the Lockport Community Tailgate before last night's MNF game was... Posted by Confer Plastics, Inc. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023