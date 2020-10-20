Rochester-area Bills and Jets fans to appear in commercial during Sunday's game

After seeing a Jets flag flying at his neighbors home, Rochester-area Bills fan Michael painted his house Bills colors.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester-area Bills fan and his neighbor, who supports the New York Jets, will be featured in a Pepsi commercial during Sunday's game between the two teams.

After a local TV news station, WHAM Rochester told Michael Mansfield's story, it got a lot of people's attention, including Pepsi. Mansfield painted his whole house in Bills colors after his neighbor, Eric Jensen, flew a Jets flag outside his own home.

How do you like them apples. pic.twitter.com/P9NjdJrC3e — Pepsi (@pepsi) September 17, 2020

The company said that if they could get 1,000 retweets, Mansfield would get his own commercial, as well as billboards across the Rochester area.

Of course, Bills Mafia came through, more than doubling Pepsi's retweet request in a matter of hours.