Local author starts letter campaign that focuses on Kamala Harris

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local author has started a letter campaign that is picking up steam around the country.

It's called The Harris Letters Project.

Women from around the country are writing letters, poems, and even recipes for Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate. All the letters will be part of a book.

"I wanted them to write letters to her, which would help her to feel safer, more secure, knowing that we knew about her," Peggy Brooks-Bertram said. "We're very concerned about her and this is an incredible historic moment."