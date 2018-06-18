WILLIAMSVILLE, NY - Local attorney Joseph DiNardo went Bald for Bucks Monday - and set the fundraising record in doing so.

He set out with a goal of $100,000 to help those affected by cancer, and Monday, DiNardo was happy to announce he had met his goal.

"It was actually started as just a fun email to a bunch of my good friends. And at the end of the email I said 'I'm not gonna go bald for bucks, guys - but I might go bald for a lot of bucks.' [...] And one friend wrote back 'I pledge $10,000.' [...] Before I knew it we had $50,000. And this all happened within the last three weeks, so we've raised $100,000 in three weeks," says DiNardo.

His fundraiser is the largest individual fundraiser in Bald for Buck's nearly 20 year history.

© 2018 WGRZ