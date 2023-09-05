Niagara Falls High School gets a new mural

The new two-story mural at Niagara Falls High School is through a partnership with the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A space at Niagara Falls High School has been transformed courtesy of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.

The new two-story mural called "Light Bearers" was done by local artist Justin Suarez. The mural was revealed to the public on the Heritage Areas Facebook page last Monday and is a part of the group's "Heritage Arts" program.

The mural shows "two young people holding a lantern in the midst of a labyrinth," which representing the forward path students take throughout their life both in education and after. High school can present a "maze of challenges" for students, and the artist wanted to show that in his work.

"It's really important that our students at Niagara Falls High School can not only get spoken and written words of acceptance, tolerance, and diversity but that they can also see visual images of things that will strike them about who we are as a group of students and staff," Mike Laurrie the Niagara Falls Superintendent said in a video posted to the groups Facebook page.

