Local artist beautifies boarded up windows at Buffalo Optical

Buffalo Optical on Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo had their windows smashed on Saturday and eyeglasses were stolen from inside their store.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a weekend of violence with dozens of local businesses still picking up the pieces, one Buffalo business teamed up with a local artist to send a positive message to the community.

Buffalo Optical on Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo had their windows smashed on Saturday and eyeglasses were stolen from inside their store. The next day, Buffalo Optical called local artist Chris Main, who is responsible for some of the street art along Hertel Avenue. Main agreed without hesitation to help bring some beauty to the boarded-up windows.

"We're the city of good neighbors and we need to show that, so I just wanted to show that Buffalo is united and we stand together through this," he said.