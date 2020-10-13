Local art galleries to host virtual fall foliage show

The art show features pieces by local artists that were inspired by the festive fall landscapes.

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — Three local art galleries have partnered together to put on a new virtual art show featuring pieces inspired by local fall landscapes.

The show, put on by the Chautauqua Art Gallery, Portage Hill Art Gallery and Living Glass Gallery, intends to highlight art that was influenced by the local fall colors.

The virtual show will be broadcast on a Facebook page entitled "Chautauqua Fall Foliage Art Show." Each gallery will provide fall-themed artwork by local artists. All of the works will be displayed on the Facebook page, along with links to buy the pieces.

The virtual show features 17 regional artists and more than 65 pieces and includes paintings, stained glass, photography, and more.

"The fall is a visually rich season, filled with colors, textures and great memories of deep love for our world. Artists are very influenced by the beauty around them and western New York is brimming with it this season" said Audrey Kay Dowling, Portage Hill Art Gallery owner.