Local animal rescues coming together to help get dogs, cats adopted

Eighteen animal rescues in Western New York will gather together under one roof on Saturday, Oct. 2 for "WNY's Furtastic Adopt-A-Thon."

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Local animal shelters, rescues, and foster networks are joining together this weekend to help find homes for animals in need.

Along with assistance from the Erie County Department of Health, 18 animal rescues in Western New York will gather together under one roof on Saturday, Oct. 2 for "WNY's Furtastic Adopt-A-Thon." The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Premier Dog Sports & Event Center located at 15 Lancaster Parkway in Lancaster.

Both cats and dogs will be available for adoption at the event. And every pet adopted will receive a free microchip and registration, in addition to a goodie bag.