Local advocate for NFTA paratransit honored

DEPEW, N.Y. — A local woman who is currently trying to get two bills passed for paratransit bus changes was honored by Depew's mayor and the village board for her hard work and dedication she has put into creating both of her bills.

The original bill was created almost nine years ago as former assemblyman and current Erie County clerk Mickey Kearns originally sponsored the bill in the house.

"You know that you have people standing behind you like your senators and assembly people but now I need to get the bill passed and they have to help me get it passed now."

Speaker uses the service to go to certain appointments and volunteering opportunities but back in 2014 when the NFTA changed their rules regarding transportation it forced her to walk a mile to the destination center in West Seneca.