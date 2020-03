BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you have any unused N95 masks laying around the house? Now is the time to put them to good use.

Lloyd is offering free burritos on Wednesday and Thursday in exchange for N95 masks. Lloyd says all the masks they collect will be donated to healthcare workers in Western New York.

The masks must be in the package or in a ziploc bag.

This promotion will be offered at every truck stop. For Lloyd's full schedule click here.