L.L. Bean still coming to Amherst, just not to Station 12

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Town of Amherst will still be getting an L.L. Bean store, just not where it was originally slated to go.

The clothing and outdoor retailer announced Thursday it will open a new location at The Boulevard Consumer Square on Niagara Falls Boulevard, not at the former Northtown Plaza, soon to be known as 'Station 12'.

In May, 2020, representatives from L.L. Bean asked the town to rescind and refund its building permit for the Station 12 site, but claimed the request came from WS Development, the project's developer.

The new store will be L.L. Bean's 7th location in New York state. “While 2020 posed many challenges to our business, including the temporary closure of all retail stores, we are committed to increasing our brick-and-mortar presence in order to serve more communities,” said L.L.Bean President and CEO Stephen Smith. “We know that a record number of people reconnected with the outdoors amidst the pandemic, some for the first time, and we see these new habits remaining firmly in place going forward.”